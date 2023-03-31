New “Secret Invasion” Trailer Coming During Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN

Great news, Marvel fans! We don’t have to wait long before we get another look at the upcoming Disney+ original series Secret Invasion. A new trailer for the highly anticipated show will be dropping during Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN this weekend.

Sunday Night Baseball will see the Philadelphia Phillies take on the Texas Rangers starting at 7 PM ET.

ESPN has been running a TV spot, announcing the upcoming trailer all night, as you can see on Twitter

Of course, there’s not telling exactly when the trailer will debut, but we’ll be ready to break it all down when it does so be sure to check back Sunday night.

In the meantime, you can watch the first trailer for the upcoming series below:

