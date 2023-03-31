New “Secret Invasion” Trailer Coming During Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN

Great news, Marvel fans! We don’t have to wait long before we get another look at the upcoming Disney+ original series Secret Invasion. A new trailer for the highly anticipated show will be dropping during Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN this weekend.
- Sunday Night Baseball will see the Philadelphia Phillies take on the Texas Rangers starting at 7 PM ET.
- ESPN has been running a TV spot, announcing the upcoming trailer all night, as you can see on Twitter.
- Of course, there’s not telling exactly when the trailer will debut, but we’ll be ready to break it all down when it does so be sure to check back Sunday night.
- In the meantime, you can watch the first trailer for the upcoming series below:
- In Marvel Comics, “Secret Invasion” is a story in which Earth has been infiltrated by the shape-shifting race of aliens known as the Skrulls. Earth’s mightiest heroes have to assemble to take out this new threat, but they don’t know who they can trust as any one of them can be a Skrull.
- It does, however, seem as though this new series will head in a more contained and intimate direction, with none of the actual Avengers having a role to play.
- Disney+ recently revealed that the series would be released on June 21st, but has since removed the page for the series that provided that information.