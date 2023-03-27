Marvel’s “Secret Invasion” Set for June Premiere on Disney+

Marvel’s highly anticipated new series Secret Invasion has been set to premiere on June 21st on Disney+.

The newly announced premiere date has been added to the series’ page on Disney+.

Samuel L. Jackson returns as Nick Fury in the series, alongside Colbie Smulders as Maria Hill.

The series will also star Ben Mendelsohn, reprising his role as Skrull Talos, Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Christopher McDonald and Killian Scott.

The crossover Spider-Man: Far From Home.

In Marvel Comics, “Secret Invasion” is a story in which Earth has been infiltrated by the shape-shifting race of aliens known as the Skrulls. Earth’s mightiest heroes have to assemble to take out this new threat, but they don’t know who they can trust as any one of them can be a Skrull.

It does, however, seem as though this new series will head in a more contained and intimate direction, with none of the actual Avengers having a role to play.

Want an idea of what could be in store in this new series? Mack has a list of five Marvel characters who could be a Skrull