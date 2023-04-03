Marvel Comics Seemingly Teases the Imminent Demise of a Major Character

Marvel Entertainment has shared a cryptic tweet that teases an upcoming comic that will seemingly see the demise of a major character.
- The tweet refers to the upcoming comic as a “heartbreaking one-shot.”
- While the comic won’t debut until July, we’ll learn who it will spotlight on May 31st.
- Your guess is as good as ours as to who may be the subject of this new comic and may be the “fallen friend” in question, but the timing of the comic is suspiciously close to the theatrical release of Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3.
- If this one-shot i a tie-in to the MCU, there have been rumors swirling for some time that the film will see the death of Rocket Raccoon, making him a leading candidate for this comic.
- Of course, there are also major comic events on the horizon, specifically “Captain America: Cold War” and later, “Fall of X.”
- This one-shot could be a connection to either of those upcoming events.
- Either way, we’ll find out on May 31st.
