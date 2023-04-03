Pop-Up Location for TRON Lightcycle / Run Merchandise Coming to Tomorrowland for Opening Day

Tomorrow, April 4, marks the opening of TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom. Guests will be able to pick up merchandise for the new attraction at a new pop-up location in Tomorrowland.

The new pop-up location will be located across from Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor

Guests should be aware that a virtual waitlist may be in place.

Additionally, guests will be required to have a reservation to enter Tomorrowland Launch Depot, though no further details have been shared on that at this time.

As of last week, guests with reservations for the TRON Identity Program on April 4th (and possibly beyond) had received phone calls from Disney informing them that their experience has been canceled

Both Tomorrowland Launch Depot and the pop-up location will offer merchandise mobile checkout via the My Disney Experience app.

We got a look at some of the new TRON Lightcycle / Run merchandise

More on TRON: Lightcycle / Run

When the attraction opens, guests will climb aboard their very own Lightcycle and launch into the Grid for a race through a dark, computerized world. The story picks up following the events of TRON: Legacy, whose main character, Sam Flynn, is now opening new gateways into this digital realm at specific locations around the world. The first portal he created is at Shanghai Disneyland with the original TRON Lightcycle Power

When guests enter the attraction’s queue, they’ll be “digitized” and enter the Grid for a special Lightcycle race alongside family and friends. Everyone will all join Team Blue for a high-speed launch into a competition against Team Orange. The goal is to be the first to race through eight Energy Gates and secure victory. Will your team have what it takes?