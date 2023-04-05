Photos: New Toy Story 4 Summer Collection Available at Walt Disney World

During a visit to Disney’s Contemporary Resort at Walt Disney World today, we spotted the new Toy Story 4 summer collection available for purchase.

Get ready for a summer full of adventure and wonderful water activities featuring the cast of Toy Story!

Just a few days ago, shopDisney launched this new assortment

Now, it is also available at Walt Disney World

The Toy Story 4 gang's all here and they’re going to help you have a blast! Whether you’re gearing up for a swim, entertaining the neighborhood kids with silly games, or just enjoying a refreshing lemonade on the patio, you’ll be the talk of the town with these Pixar goodies.

The Toy Story Summer Collection is available now on shopDisney

Toy Story Summer Splash Spirit Jersey for Adults

Toy Story Loungefly Mini Backpack and Coin Purse

Toy Story Tumbler with Straw

We even found a couple of items that are not currently available on shopDisney.

Toy Story fans can find this hoodie and button-up shirt at Fantasia in Disney’s Contemporary Resort.