Photos: New Toy Story 4 Summer Collection Available at Walt Disney World

During a visit to Disney’s Contemporary Resort at Walt Disney World today, we spotted the new Toy Story 4 summer collection available for purchase.
- Get ready for a summer full of adventure and wonderful water activities featuring the cast of Toy Story!
- Just a few days ago, shopDisney launched this new assortment of swimwear, accessories, poolside essentials and even some housewares that are bright, energetic, and fitting for summer.
- Now, it is also available at Walt Disney World
- The Toy Story 4 gang's all here and they’re going to help you have a blast! Whether you’re gearing up for a swim, entertaining the neighborhood kids with silly games, or just enjoying a refreshing lemonade on the patio, you’ll be the talk of the town with these Pixar goodies.
- The Toy Story Summer Collection is available now on shopDisney and prices range from $12.99-$88.00.
Toy Story Summer Splash Spirit Jersey for Adults
Toy Story Loungefly Mini Backpack and Coin Purse
- We even found a couple of items that are not currently available on shopDisney.
- Toy Story fans can find this hoodie and button-up shirt at Fantasia in Disney’s Contemporary Resort.
