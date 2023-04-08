Lars Mikkelsen Returning as Grand Admiral Thrawn in “Star Wars: Ahsoka”

Star Wars fans got their first look at the long awaited return of Grand Admiral Thrawn when the trailer for Ahsoka dropped yesterday. This morning at Star Wars Celebration, it was revealed to much excitement that actor Lars Mikkelsen will indeed be reprising his role.

What’s Happening:

During this morning’s Ahsoka panel at Star Wars Celebration Europe, it was announced that Mikkelson, who voiced the character of Thrawn in Star Wars Rebels , will be reprising his role in Ahsoka .

Thrawn first appeared in the “Thrawn Trilogy” of books in the early 1990s, which are now considered “Legends” as opposed to actual Star Wars canon.

canon. The character was brought into the animated world in the third season of Star Wars Rebels . At the end of Rebels , both he and series protagonist Ezra Bridger were seen jumping and disappearing into hyperspace, their fate left unknown.

Also revealed to be returning in Ahsoka is David Tennant

Specific plot details for Ahsoka are still unknown, but the setup and teaser includes Tano, played by Rosario Dawson, journeying from one end of the galaxy to the other in search of Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Ahsoka debuts on Disney+

