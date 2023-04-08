Rebecca Henderson to Play Vernestra Rwoh in “The Acolyte”

At the end of this morning’s Star Wars: The High Republic panel at Star Wars Celebration Europe, Leslye Headland (creator of The Acolyte) came out on stage to talk a little about her new show set during The High Republic era. She then revealed that Vernestra Rwoh will be making the jump to live-action, to be played by Rebecca Henderson.

Rebecca Henderson has joined the cast of the upcoming Star Wars series for Disney+, The Acolyte .

series for Disney+, . She’s set to portray Vernestra Rwoh, a character who has already appeared in the novels and comics of The High Republic range.

range. According to the Star Wars Databank

Announced yesterday to be joining the cast is Chewbacca actor Joonas Suotamo

Back in November, a complete (save for Suotamo) cast list was announced, including: Amandla Stenberg ( The Hate U Give ) Lee Jung-jae ( Squid Game ) Manny Jacinto ( Nine Perfect Strangers ) Dafne Keen ( His Dark Materials ) Jodie Turner-Smith ( Queen & Slim ) Rebecca Henderson ( Inventing Anna ) Charlie Barnett ( Russian Doll ) Dean-Charles Chapman ( 1917 ) Carrie-Anne Moss ( Jessica Jones )

Described as a mystery thriller, Star Wars: The Acolyte is set about 50 years prior to Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace , during the final days of the High Republic era, a time rife with shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated.

Star Wars: The Acolyte is set for a 2024 release on Disney+.

