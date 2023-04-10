Disneyland to Resume New Sales of All Magic Key Passes Tomorrow, April 11th

The Disneyland Resort will once again be reopening sales for all Magic Key passes tomorrow, April 11th.

What’s Happening:

All four levels of Magic Key passes will be available to purchase as of tomorrow, April 11th, no earlier than 9:00 a.m. PT.

The highest level pass, the Inspire Key, has remained available for new purchases since the last time they were made available in January 2023

There are no further price changes on any of the pass levels as new pricing was rolled out in August 2022.

Those prices are as follows: Imagine Key (Southern California Residents only): $449 Enchant Key: $699 Believe Key: $1,099 Inspire Key: $1,599



Passes are subject to availability, and passes or a pass type may not be available from time to time or at any given time.

Of course, each pass is also subject to blockout dates

For those not paying in full, a down payment of $179 will be required. This is why guests will see a difference in monthly payment price vs. renewal monthly pricing.

In case you were wondering, that $179 down payment number corresponds to a Tier 6 (top-tier) 1-Day, 1-Park ticket.

Visit Disneyland.com/MagicKey