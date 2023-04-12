Wes Chatham Joins Cast of “Star Wars: Ahsoka”

Fresh off of the buzz of Star Wars Celebration, we have learned of another addition to the cast of Ahsoka. Wes Chatham has joined the lineup for the upcoming Disney+ series, according to Deadline.

Chatham is set to play the right-hand man to Admiral Thrawn, who we recently learned will once again be played by Lars Mikkelsen

Chatham will be returning to space after having a starring role in Amazon’s sci-fi series The Expanse .

. Some of Chatham’s other credits include The Hunger Games franchise and Christopher Nolan’s Tenet.

Specific plot details for Ahsoka are still unknown, but the setup and teaser includes Tano, played by Rosario Dawson, journeying from one end of the galaxy to the other in search of Grand Admiral Thrawn. Ahsoka comes from Star Wars Rebels co-creator Dave Filoni, who is writing the series and will also executive produce with fellow Star Wars mastermind Jon Favreau.

comes from Star Wars Rebels co-creator Dave Filoni, who is writing the series and will also executive produce with fellow Star Wars mastermind Jon Favreau. The directors for Ahsoka are: Dave Filoni (Executive Producer & Creative Director, Lucasfilm) Steph Green (Director, The Book of Boba Fett ) Peter Ramsey (Co-Director, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse ) Jennifer Getzinger (Director, Jessica Jones, Daredevil ) Geeta Patel (Director, House of the Dragon ) Rick Famuyiwa (Writer/Director, The Mandalorian )

The cast of the series also includes: Ray Stevenson Natasha Liu Bordizzo Mary Elizabeth Winstead David Tennant

Ahsoka debuts on Disney+ in August 2023.