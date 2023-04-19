“Avatar: The Way of Water” Returning to The El Capitan Theatre from April 21st–26th

Avatar: The Way of Water is returning to The El Capitan Theatre from April 21st–26th in celebration of Earth Day.
What’s Happening:
- The El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California will be screening Avatar: The Way of Water in Dolby Vision 4K 3D from Friday, April 21st to Wednesday, April 26th.
- Showtimes are:
- 10:00 a.m.
- 2:30 p.m.
- 7:00 p.m.
- Tickets are $16 for all ages and are now available to purchase through ElCapitanTheatre.com and Fandango.
- Guests can also bundle their movie with a meal at either Hard Rock Cafe (for $50) or Wahlburgers (for $40). Call 1-800 DISNEY6 to purchase.
- The following week will see Star Wars: Return of the Jedi playing at The El Capitan Theatre, in honor of its 40th anniversary.
About Avatar: The Way of Water
- Avatar: The Way of Water reaches new heights and explores undiscovered depths as James Cameron returns to the world of Pandora in this emotionally packed action adventure.
- Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water launches the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. All of this against the breathtaking backdrop of Pandora, where audiences are introduced to new Na’vi cultures and a range of exotic sea creatures that populate the majestic oceans.
- Nominated for numerous Academy Awards including Best Picture, the James Cameron-directed film became the third highest-grossing box office film of all-time and set a new benchmark for visual effects.
- Produced by Cameron and his longtime partner Jon Landau, the Lightstorm Entertainment production stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis and Kate Winslet.
- Joining the illustrious adult cast are talented newcomers Britain Dalton, Jamie Flatters, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Bailey Bass and Jack Champion.