“Avatar: The Way of Water” Returning to The El Capitan Theatre from April 21st–26th

Avatar: The Way of Water is returning to The El Capitan Theatre from April 21st–26th in celebration of Earth Day.

What’s Happening:

The El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California will be screening Avatar: The Way of Water in Dolby Vision 4K 3D from Friday, April 21st to Wednesday, April 26th.

in Dolby Vision 4K 3D from Friday, April 21st to Wednesday, April 26th. Showtimes are: 10:00 a.m. 2:30 p.m. 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are $16 for all ages and are now available to purchase through ElCapitanTheatre.com Fandango

Guests can also bundle their movie with a meal at either Hard Rock Cafe (for $50) or Wahlburgers (for $40). Call 1-800 DISNEY6 to purchase.

