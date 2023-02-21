“Avatar: The Way of Water” Now Third Highest-Grossing Film Of All Time

Avatar: The Way of Water is now officially the third highest-grossing film of all time, making it the third James Cameron directed title to appear in the top four spots of highest-grossing films.

Over the weekend, 20th Century Studios’ and Lightstorm Entertainment Production’s Avatar: The Way of Water – nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Picture—became the third highest-grossing film of all time worldwide. With $2,243.2 million earned to date, the film passed Titanic ($2,242.8 million global to date). Globally after its 10th weekend, the film has grossed an estimated $657 million domestically and $1,586 million internationally. Avatar: The Way of Water has also passed Jurassic World to become the ninth highest-grossing film of all time domestically.

Director James Cameron has three of the top four highest-grossing global movies of all time, with Avatar (No. 1), Avatar: The Way of Water (No. 3), and Titanic (No. 4).

Avatar: The Way of Water is also the highest-grossing film of all-time in France, Germany, Austria, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Turkey, UAE, Cambodia, Mongolia, New Zealand, Colombia, and Puerto Rico.

With Avatar: The Way of Water, the cinematic experience reaches new heights as director James Cameron transports audiences back to the magnificent world of Pandora in a spectacular and stirring action-packed adventure. Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

This film is directed by James Cameron, produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the Lightstorm Entertainment Production, and stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Kate Winslet.

