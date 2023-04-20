Tis the Season…For Disney Munchlings Sketchbook Ornaments!

Do you love the idea of Disney Munchlings, but just aren’t a fan of things you can squish? Well Disney has the perfect solution with their new assortment of Disney Munchlings Sketchbook Ornaments!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Last fall, Disney introduced the world to their adorable line of scented plush pals

We’re talking of course about the Disney Munchlings and fans have been in love with each of the creative reveals surrounding food.

Well, now Disney is taking things in another direction with the first ever Disney Muchlings Sketchbook Ornaments and you’re going to want one of everything!

Six cute pals have been selected for this initial wave (there’s got to be more coming, right?) and they line up with the first Munchlings that launched the collection. This includes: Baymax S’mores Mickey Mouse Cinnamon Roll Minnie Mouse Strawberry Cupcake Eeyore Blueberry Muffin Winnie the Pooh Honey Cake Stitch Pineapple Upside Down Cake

Keeping with the theme of scented plush line, these ornaments also smell just as delicious even though they’re only for decoration.

The Disney Munchlings Sketchbook Ornaments collection are available now on shopDisney

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Free shipping at shopDisney:

Don’t forget that shopDisney purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Baymax S'more Disney Munchlings Sketchbook Ornament – Baked Treats

Smells like a s'more

Approx 2 1/2'' H x 3'' W x 2'' D

Mickey Mouse Cinnamon Bun Disney Munchlings Sketchbook Ornament – Baked Treats

Smells like cinnamon

Approx 2 3/4'' H x 2 3/4'' W x 2 1/4'' D

Minnie Mouse Strawberry Cupcake Disney Munchlings Sketchbook Ornament – Baked Treats

Smells like a cupcake

Approx 3'' H x 2 3/4'' W x 2 1/4'' D

Eeyore Blueberry Muffin Disney Munchlings Sketchbook Ornament – Baked Treats

Smells like blueberry

Approx 2 3/4'' H x 2 3/4'' W x 2 1/4'' D

Winnie the Pooh Honey Cake Disney Munchlings Sketchbook Ornament – Baked Treats

Smells like cinnamon roll

Approx 2 1/2'' H x 3 1/4'' W x 1 1/4'' D

Stitch Pineapple Upside-Down Cake Disney Munchlings Sketchbook Ornament – Baked Treats

Smells like pineapple

Approx 2 1/2'' H x 3 1/4'' W x 2 1/4'' D

More Munchlings Please:

Craving some delicious Disney fun? Then you’re going to love the various Munchlings collections that are on shopDisney

The latest wave is themed to Street Food Fusion