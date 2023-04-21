“Good Morning America” Announces Long-Term Coverage of Rolling Fork, Mississippi Following Devastating Tornadoes

ABC News’ Good Morning America announced today “Mississippi Strong,” a long-term, multiphase commitment to covering the Rolling Fork, Mississippi community’s journey to reopening in the wake of the devastating tornadoes.

What’s Happening:

The three-phase initiative follows the people of Rolling Fork as the town bands together to clean up, rebuild and reopen its city as a community.

“Mississippi Strong” kicks off with GMA co-anchor and Mississippi native Robin Roberts’ live broadcast from Rolling Fork on Wednesday, April 26th.

co-anchor and Mississippi native Robin Roberts’ live broadcast from Rolling Fork on Wednesday, April 26th. “Mississippi Strong” launches one month following Roberts’ live GMA interview

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT) on ABC.

More from ABC News: