“Good Morning America” Announces Long-Term Coverage of Rolling Fork, Mississippi Following Devastating Tornadoes

ABC News’ Good Morning America announced today “Mississippi Strong,” a long-term, multiphase commitment to covering the Rolling Fork, Mississippi community’s journey to reopening in the wake of the devastating tornadoes.
What’s Happening:
- The three-phase initiative follows the people of Rolling Fork as the town bands together to clean up, rebuild and reopen its city as a community.
- “Mississippi Strong” kicks off with GMA co-anchor and Mississippi native Robin Roberts’ live broadcast from Rolling Fork on Wednesday, April 26th.
- “Mississippi Strong” launches one month following Roberts’ live GMA interview with the owner and staffers of Chuck’s Dairy Bar, a Rolling Fork community hub, three days following the catastrophic tornado that leveled the town.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT) on ABC.
