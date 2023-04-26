Special Food and Beverage, Character Meet and Greets and More Coming to Walt Disney World for Disney100 Celebration

As we learned last month, the Disney100 celebration will be coming to Walt Disney World later this year with EPCOT serving as the host park. Today, the Disney Parks Blog shares some more details on what we can expect to see at Walt Disney World for this celebration.

First off, at EPCOT, guests will be able to meet Mickey and Minnie Mouse in their new dazzling platinum outfits as seen above.

And at night, Spaceship Earth

The Disney Parks Blog shared a first look at what guests will get to see on Spaceship Earth during the Disney100 celebration.

Jason Read, show lighting designer principal for Walt Disney Imagineering shared some insight on the new lighting package: “The Show Lighting Team at Walt Disney Imagineering has been amazed at our guests’ reaction to the nightly shows on Spaceship Earth. We’ve helped celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World, EPCOT’s 40th and the park’s signature festivals. Now, we’re excited to have Spaceship Earth ring in the biggest celebration yet, the 100th Anniversary of the Walt Disney Company. We’re also inspired by many things from the history of the company, its characters, theme parks and shows – even the Disney100 opening logo that plays before our feature films during this anniversary. You may see homages to everything from the ‘Wonderful World of Disney’ television show opening to Mickey balloons that we sell on Main Street, U.S.A.”



Guests staying at Walt Disney World Resort hotels may also see some of their favorite characters making appearances right at their hotel.

Of course, new food and drinks will be available around the Walt Disney World Resort as well.

Beginning May 1, guests can enjoy the Disney100 Petite Cake for a limited time at Amorette’s Patisserie in Disney Springs

Chef Amanda of the Disney Culinary team shared some thoughts on this new dessert: “The culinary team has the wonderful opportunity to use food for storytelling. We get to make special themed treats that bring guests into the story, letting them feel immersed in a tangible and very delicious way. The inspiration of this cake pulls from the rich purple and platinum colors used for the Disney100 celebration. The drapery on the sides of the cake represents the traditional bunting that adorns Main Street, U.S.A. for special occasions. And of course, Mickey Mouse is proudly represented on the front of the cake because as we all know: ‘It all started with a mouse.’”



Some of the Disney100 celebration has already shown up at Walt Disney World, like these Disney100 photo backdrops which can now be found at all four parks and Disney Springs.

And of course, special Disney100 merchandise can also be found around Walt Disney World.

An exclusive Disney100 Cinderella Premium Bucket will soon be coming to Magic Kingdom

In the meantime, special Disney100 refillable cups and popcorn buckets are available now.

Be sure to check back for more information on the Disney100 celebration as it comes to Walt Disney World.