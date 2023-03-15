Disney100 Celebration Coming to EPCOT in Late 2023

While the Disney100 celebration has been going on at Disneyland for some time now, Walt Disney World announced today that EPCOT will play host to the festivities on the east coast in late 2023.

Later this year, Walt Disney World Resort will join the global celebration of The Walt Disney Company’s 100th Anniversary – 10 decades of creativity and innovation.

The celebration will see Spaceship Earth illuminate the evenings with a special lighting design.

Guests will also get to meet and greet Mickey and Minnie Mouse in their platinum attire and get a picture with a new platinum Mickey Mouse sculpture.

Be sure to check back for more details to come, as EPCOT prepares to host this unforgettable celebration at Walt Disney World.

Also, a new nighttime spectacular will debut at EPCOT later this year, inviting everyone to gather around World Showcase Lagoon for a show that will unite us through commonalities of the heart in a dazzling display of fireworks, lasers, music and light.

The show will feature an original composition along with select songs from the Disney songbook, and will remind us that we’re more alike than different, connecting our hearts together as one.

About Disney100: