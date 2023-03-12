D23 Member Exclusive Disney100 Celebration Coming to Walt Disney Studio Lot in October

Head of D23 Michael Vargo shared a special message to members recently, during which he announced a special member-exclusive event celebrating Disney100 on the Walt Disney Studio lot this October.
- While details about this Disney100 celebration just for D23 Members on the Walt Disney Studio lot were not shared at this time, we do know it will take place on October 16th.
- The announcement came as part of a yearlong celebration of D23 members, which includes the D23 Gold Member magnet that was included with the Spring issue of Disney twenty-three.
- The celebration also includes exclusive merchandise for members as well as the recently announced return of Destination D23, which will be coming to Walt Disney World September 8-10.
- D23 Members can also take advantage of milestone anniversary screenings, a special visit to Walt Disney’s Marceline and events across Europe.
- Watch Vargo’s announcement below:
- Friday marked the 14th anniversary of D23: The Official Disney Fan Club.
- Be sure to check back for more details on the Disney100 celebration just for D23 Members on the Walt Disney Studio lot as they become available.
- Not a D23 member? You can join the club here.
More on D23:
- In addition to Destination D23, the official Disney fan club also recently announced Member Appreciation Month to celebrate the 14th anniversary of D23.
- Members can enjoy a variety of digital delights including customized downloads, delicious recipes, and brand-new content at D23.com.
- D23 will also be offering members terrific discounts throughout the month including savings on D23 Gold Member merchandise at shopDisney, 23% off all merchandise from BoxLunch, a Ghirardelli Chocolate discount, and more.
- This continues D23’s ongoing series of exclusive offers for members, such as the Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse Handcar by Lionel.