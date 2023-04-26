Star Wars Month Returning to the Disneyland Resort from May 1st–June 4th, 2023

The Disneyland Resort will be celebrating Star Wars throughout the month of May, with the return of Hyperspace Mountain, special food, photo opportunities, and more!

What’s Happening:

Star Wars Month is returning to the Disneyland Resort from May 1st through June 4th, 2023.

Over in Tomorrowland, guests can hurtle through hyperspace while dodging furious dogfights on Hyperspace Mountain, returning for a limited time

Beginning May 4th, guests can capture stellar memories with Disney PhotoPass Magic Shots taken in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

In Downtown Disney Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures

Guests staying at the hotels of the Disneyland Resort can continue the celebration with movie nights featuring favorite Star Wars saga films on select nights in May.

Food is always a big part of any galactic celebration, so be sure to check out the Foodie Guide to May the 4th treats

In addition to these amazing offerings, Disneyland Resort guests can venture into a galaxy far, far away all year long with thrilling attractions, encounters with familiar faces and intergalactic cuisine at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.