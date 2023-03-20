Hyperspace Mountain Returning to Disneyland Park on May 1

Get ready to make the jump to lightspeed once again as Hyperspace Mountain will be returning to Disneyland just in time for this year’s Star Wars Day.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland has announced that the popular Hyperspace Mountain overlay will be coming back to the park for a limited time.
- Guests can enjoy this Star Wars-inspired version of the classic rollercoaster-type ride from May 1st through June 4th, 2023.
- The return of Hyperspace Mountain is in celebration of Star Wars Day on May the 4th, which Disney will be celebrating with a special Star Wars Nite, part of Disneyland After Dark.
- Speaking of Space Mountain, Disneyland has also announced that, starting today, the park will resume testing a Single Rider line for the attraction.
- The official description for Hyperspace Mountain is as follows:
“Fend off crossfire from swarms of Rebel X-wing starfighters and Imperial TIE fighters amidst an intergalactic onslaught!
Your mission begins with a briefing from Admiral Ackbar—the Rebel Alliance needs help flying reconnaissance vessels to survey an Imperial Star Destroyer. After being escorted into hyperspace by an elite X-wing squadron, you arrive only to find the Star Destroyer waiting with a swarm of TIE fighters—it’s a trap!
As Rebel forces valiantly battle Imperial vessels, you’re caught up in a barrage of blaster fire. Maneuvers become more intense as you join the Rebel squadron for one final, courageous assault on the menacing Star Destroyer. It’s an epic Star Wars combat scene taken straight from the films—but hurry, Hyperspace Mountain is only open for a limited time!”