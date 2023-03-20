Hyperspace Mountain Returning to Disneyland Park on May 1

Get ready to make the jump to lightspeed once again as Hyperspace Mountain will be returning to Disneyland just in time for this year’s Star Wars Day.

What’s Happening:

“Fend off crossfire from swarms of Rebel X-wing starfighters and Imperial TIE fighters amidst an intergalactic onslaught!

Your mission begins with a briefing from Admiral Ackbar—the Rebel Alliance needs help flying reconnaissance vessels to survey an Imperial Star Destroyer. After being escorted into hyperspace by an elite X-wing squadron, you arrive only to find the Star Destroyer waiting with a swarm of TIE fighters—it’s a trap!

As Rebel forces valiantly battle Imperial vessels, you’re caught up in a barrage of blaster fire. Maneuvers become more intense as you join the Rebel squadron for one final, courageous assault on the menacing Star Destroyer. It’s an epic Star Wars combat scene taken straight from the films—but hurry, Hyperspace Mountain is only open for a limited time!”