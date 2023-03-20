Disneyland Resuming Space Mountain Single Rider Test

As seasoned Disney Parks fans know, Single Rider lines allow those visiting alone or those who are willing to split up their party to (hopefully) enjoy shorter wait times for popular attractions. Now, Disneyland has announced that it will again be testing a Single Rider line for one of its iconic E-Tickets: Space Mountain.

What’s Happening:

Starting today, Disneyland will resume testing single ridership on Space Mountain.

However, this new queue option may not be available at all times.

Therefore, guests interested should keep an eye out for “Single Rider” signage at the entrance of the attraction.

The park has previously tested such an option for the ride in 2021:

Single Rider #SpaceMountain is more popular than I would have expected during this non-AP period. #Disneyland pic.twitter.com/j20EJNPR4T — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) August 6, 2021

For those unfamiliar, a Single Rider line is used to slot additional guests in vehicles where there may be openings.

For example, a party of three on Space Mountain might take up two seats in one row and only one of another. In this case, a Single Rider might be added to the second row to improve efficiency and fill capacity.

At this time, it’s unclear how long Space Mountain’s Single Rider queue will be tested for or if it will become a staple of the attraction.

To find other attractions offering Single Rider options, be sure to check the park map, Disneyland website

Meanwhile, in other Space Mountain news, Disneyland announced that the popular Hyperspace Mountain

Single Rider Lines at the Disneyland Resort: