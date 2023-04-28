Walt Disney Records Releases “Peter Pan & Wendy” Official Soundtrack

Walt Disney Records has announced that the official soundtrack to the new Walt Disney Pictures film, Peter Pan & Wendy, exclusively on Disney+, is now available on most music streaming services.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney Records has announced that the official soundtrack to the Disney+ original film, Peter Pan & Wendy, is now available.
- You can find the official soundtrack now streaming on most services, including Apple Music and Spotify.
- Now streaming exclusively on Disney+, the film, directed by David Lowery (The Green Knight, Pete’s Dragon), introduces Wendy Darling, a young girl afraid to leave her childhood home behind who meets Peter Pan, a boy who refuses to grow up. Alongside her brothers and a tiny fairy, Tinker Bell, she travels with Peter to the magical world of Neverland. There, she encounters an evil pirate captain, Captain Hook, and embarks on a thrilling and dangerous adventure that will change her life forever.
- The film stars Jude Law (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore), Alexander Molony (The Reluctant Landlord), Ever Anderson (Resident Evil: The Final Chapter), Yara Shahidi (Grown-ish), Alyssa Wapanatâhk, Joshua Pickering (A Discovery of Witches), Jacobi Jupe, Molly Parker (House of Cards), Alan Tudyk (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), and Jim Gaffigan (The Jim Gaffigan Show).
- Peter Pan and Wendy is directed by David Lowery from a screenplay by David Lowery & Toby Halbrooks (The Green Knight) based on the novel by J. M. Barrie and the animated film Peter Pan.
- You can read our review of the new film, Peter Pan & Wendy, here.
Track Listing:
- The Darling Darlings
- My Shadow
- All Grown Up
- Neverland
- Never Say His Name
- Tea Time
- No Clocks
- Behemooth
- It’s Not Half Bad Being A Pirate
- Peter Pan Shall Perish Today
- Where You Go From Here Is Up To You
- The Very First Lost Boy
- The Shadow Run
- The Brig
- Ode To The Falling
- Did Anyone Hear A Splash?
- Faith, Trust, and Pixie Dust
- Straight On Til Chaos
- Reckoning
- Straight on ‘Til Morning
- Goodbye Peter Pan
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now