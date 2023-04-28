Walt Disney Records Releases “Peter Pan & Wendy” Official Soundtrack

Walt Disney Records has announced that the official soundtrack to the new Walt Disney Pictures film, Peter Pan & Wendy, exclusively on Disney+, is now available on most music streaming services.

Walt Disney Records has announced that the official soundtrack to the Disney+ original film, Peter Pan & Wendy, is now available.

You can find the official soundtrack now streaming on most services, including Apple Music and Spotify.

Now streaming exclusively on Disney+, the film, directed by David Lowery ( The Green Knight, Pete’s Dragon) , introduces Wendy Darling, a young girl afraid to leave her childhood home behind who meets Peter Pan, a boy who refuses to grow up. Alongside her brothers and a tiny fairy, Tinker Bell, she travels with Peter to the magical world of Neverland. There, she encounters an evil pirate captain, Captain Hook, and embarks on a thrilling and dangerous adventure that will change her life forever.

Track Listing:

The Darling Darlings

My Shadow

All Grown Up

Neverland

Never Say His Name

Tea Time

No Clocks

Behemooth

It’s Not Half Bad Being A Pirate

Peter Pan Shall Perish Today

Where You Go From Here Is Up To You

The Very First Lost Boy

The Shadow Run

The Brig

Ode To The Falling

Did Anyone Hear A Splash?

Faith, Trust, and Pixie Dust

Straight On Til Chaos

Reckoning

Straight on ‘Til Morning

Goodbye Peter Pan