Track Listing and Details Revealed For Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Gaya Album

Fans of the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser are getting ready for the streaming debut of Gaya’s album, and now we’re getting a bit of information about the tracks that will be included on the LP.

What’s Happening:

Last month at Star Wars Celebration, it was announced Walt Disney World

Now, we have a track listing and a bit more information about the inspiration behind some of the tracks that will be heard on most streaming platforms starting May 4th.

Track Listing:

“New World”

“Gaya!”

“Hayananeya”

“Coaxium”

“Poverty of Love”

“Rockstar Queen”

“Rah Rah Rah” ft. Cassus Yissik

“Far From Home” ft. Rebel Bass

“Stargate Swing” ft. Lucky Ferrariss

“Starlight” ft. Funky Futurists

“Nesh Godo” ft. Barūbarū

More Song Info:

“Welcome to the New World” – What better song to open with on the Halcyon? “Welcome to the New World” embraces the mystery and magic of new horizons and the connections we all share across the galaxy. Through this song, Gaya creates a powerful connection with her audience. It is both an introduction to and an invitation to join her in… a new world—her world.

– Written in Gaya’s native tongue, “Oola Shuka” celebrates her Twi’lek culture. It translates to “Free Yourself,” in a fusion of rhythmic stylings with diverse voices and languages from across the galaxy. It’s a hypersonic hit heard in cantinas from the core worlds to the Outer Rim! If you’re wondering where you’ve heard it before, it’s a favorite of DJ R-3X at “Coaxium” – While on its surface, it might seem like a song about the fuel that enables hyperspace travel, at its core “Coaxium” is truly about power: who has it, how it’s leveraged, and the ability of power to bring freedom and take you anywhere in life.

