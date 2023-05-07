“Chibi Tiny Tales” Retells “Lilo & Stitch” In New Short

The popular Chibi Tiny Tales shorts on Disney Channel are taking on a new story, this time retelling Lilo & Stitch in their unique art style.

What’s Happening:

Disney Channel and Disney TV Animation have released the latest entry in their Chibi Tiny Tales series of shorts, this one retelling the story of the fan-favorite animated classic, Lilo & Stitch.

The new short is down in the chibi style, and hits the highlights of the film. If you're looking for heavy plot points and the drama of the full story you might be out of luck, as the chibi version hits some of the film's highlights and presents them in a cute fashion that will be most well-received by those familiar with the 20 year old film.

The 2002 cult-classic from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Lilo & Stitch, tells the story of an experimental genetic abomination who made an escape and crash landed on Earth in Hawaii, where he passes himself off as a dog and gets adopted by a young girl named Lilo. Together, the two outcasts form a strong bond through adventures and hijinks and learn that OHana means family, even if you aren’t related by blood.

The film is also being adapted into a live-action adventure Disney+

Chibi Tiny Tales typically adapts many of the Disney Channel and Disney XD shows into their format, including Big City Greens , The Owl House , Amphibia , and others, including the popular Disney Channel Original Movies like High School Musical and ZOMBIES . The shorts proved so popular that a new series had even been developed for the network, Chibiverse.

typically adapts many of the Disney Channel and Disney XD shows into their format, including and others, including the popular Disney Channel Original Movies like and . The shorts proved so popular that a new series had even been developed for the network, You can catch this chibi short along with others on Disney Channel, Disney XD, and the Disney Channel YouTube account.