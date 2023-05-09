First Look at Live Action Version of “Under the Sea” from “The Little Mermaid”

Entertainment Tonight has shared an exclusive clip of the classic song “Under the Sea” reimagined in Disney’s new live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid.

The official Entertainment Tonight Twitter account has given viewers a sneak peek at the new live-action adaptation of the Walt Disney Animation Studios classic, The Little Mermaid .

. The clip showcases the new adaptation of the hit song from the original film, “Under the Sea,” as seen in the new movie which is due out on May 26th.

Dive "Under the Sea" with Halle Bailey in this exclusive clip from Disney's #TheLittleMermaid. pic.twitter.com/RuoV28rEib — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 9, 2023

We also recently got a preview of “Kiss the Girl”

