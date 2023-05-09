First Look at Live Action Version of “Under the Sea” from “The Little Mermaid”

Entertainment Tonight has shared an exclusive clip of the classic song “Under the Sea” reimagined in Disney’s new live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid.
What’s Happening:
- The official Entertainment Tonight Twitter account has given viewers a sneak peek at the new live-action adaptation of the Walt Disney Animation Studios classic, The Little Mermaid.
- The clip showcases the new adaptation of the hit song from the original film, “Under the Sea,” as seen in the new movie which is due out on May 26th.
- We also recently got a preview of “Kiss the Girl” during this year’s MTV Movie Awards.
About The Little Mermaid:
- The Little Mermaid is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton’s daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life – and her father’s crown – in jeopardy.
- The film stars:
- Halle Bailey (grown-ish) as Ariel
- Jonah Hauer-King (A Dog’s Way Home) as Prince Eric
- Daveed Diggs (Hamilton) as the voice of Sebastian
- Awkwafina (Raya and the Last Dragon) as the voice of Scuttle
- Jacob Tremblay (Luca) as the voice of Flounder
- Noma Dumezweni (Mary Poppins Returns) as Queen Selina
- Art Malik (Homeland) as Sir Grimsby
- Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men) as King Triton
- Melissa McCarthy (Bridesmaids) as Ursula
- The Little Mermaid is directed by Oscar nominee Rob Marshall (Mary Poppins Returns) with a screenplay by two-time Oscar nominee David Magee (Finding Neverland).
- The songs feature music from multiple Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast) and lyrics by Howard Ashman, and new lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto).