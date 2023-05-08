MTV Treats Viewers To First Look At “Kiss The Girl” From Upcoming Film “The Little Mermaid”

Viewers of this year’s MTV Movie Awards were treated to a new look at the live-action version of The Little Mermaid due out later this month, and a first look at one of the classic songs reimagined.

What’s Happening:

During the MTV Movie Awards, viewers got a sneak peek at the new live-action adaptation of the Walt Disney Animation Studios classic, The Little Mermaid.

The clip showcases the new adaptation of the hit song from the original film, “Kiss The Girl,” as seen in the new movie which is due out on May 26th.

The Little Mermaid is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton’s daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life – and her father’s crown – in jeopardy.

The film stars: Halle Bailey ( grown-ish ) as Ariel Jonah Hauer-King ( A Dog's Way Home ) as Prince Eric Daveed Diggs ( Hamilton ) as the voice of Sebastian Awkwafina ( Raya and the Last Dragon ) as the voice of Scuttle Jacob Tremblay (Luca) as the voice of Flounder Noma Dumezweni ( Mary Poppins Returns ) as Queen Selina Art Malik (Homeland) as Sir Grimsby Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men) as King Triton Melissa McCarthy ( Bridesmaids) as Ursula

The Little Mermaid is directed by Oscar nominee Rob Marshall ( Mary Poppins Returns ) with a screenplay by two-time Oscar nominee David Magee ( Finding Neverland) .

The songs feature music from multiple Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast) and lyrics by Howard Ashman, and new lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto).