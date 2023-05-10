Disney to Roll Out Combined Hulu and Disney+ App Later This Year

Just announced during The Walt Disney Company’s second quarter fiscal earnings call, Disney will be introducing one app combining Hulu and Disney+ later this year.

Disney will begin offering a one-app experience that will include Hulu within Disney+.

This offering will roll out in the United States by the end of the calendar year.

Disney+, Hulu and ESPN

This comes as Disney looks to increase integrating marketing across the company.

Disney CEO Bob Iger said during the earnings call: “While we continue to offer Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ as standalone options, this is a logical progression of our DTC offerings that will provide greater opportunities for advertisers, while giving bundle subscribers access to more robust and streamlined content, resulting in greater audience engagement and ultimately leading to a more unified streaming experience.”

