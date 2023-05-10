Disney to Roll Out Combined Hulu and Disney+ App Later This Year

Just announced during The Walt Disney Company’s second quarter fiscal earnings call, Disney will be introducing one app combining Hulu and Disney+ later this year.
What’s Happening:
- Disney will begin offering a one-app experience that will include Hulu within Disney+.
- This offering will roll out in the United States by the end of the calendar year.
- Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ will continue to be offered as standalone options when this rolls out.
- This comes as Disney looks to increase integrating marketing across the company.
- Follow along with our Live Blog of The Walt Disney Company’s second quarter fiscal year 2023 earnings call with investors.
What They’re Saying:
- Disney CEO Bob Iger said during the earnings call: “While we continue to offer Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ as standalone options, this is a logical progression of our DTC offerings that will provide greater opportunities for advertisers, while giving bundle subscribers access to more robust and streamlined content, resulting in greater audience engagement and ultimately leading to a more unified streaming experience.”
More Disney News:
- EW has shared a first look at Jamie Lee Curtis portraying Madame Leota in the new film adaptation of the Haunted Mansion.
- Lighthouse Immersive Studios and Walt Disney Animation Studios have announced that Los Angeles will be the next city to premiere Immersive Disney Animation on June 23rd, 2023.
- Disney won a total of six Peabody Awards this year, for projects including FX's Atlanta, Abbott Elementary, and Andor.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now