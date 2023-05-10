Disney Channel Releases Teaser For New Halloween Episode of “The Ghost And Molly McGee” Debuting This Weekend

The Ghost and Molly McGee is set to take us on a special Halloween adventure…in May…with the debut of a new episode that takes place on the holiday on Saturday, May 13th on Disney Channel.

The teaser for the upcoming Halloween episode of The Ghost and Molly McGee has begun to appear on Disney Channel and Disney XD, advertising the special episode set to debut this weekend on the networks.

Taking place during Halloween, the episode arrives just after The Walt Disney Company celebrated "Halfway to Halloween" several weeks ago, and will see Molly creating a Haunted House as part of her many efforts to "enhappify" Brighton.

In the teaser, we also see that the new Ghost Hunting neighbors next door also encounter Scratch and his friends, which was a big reveal in a recent episode

The episode, “Frightmares on Main Street”, is set to debut on Saturday, March 13th. As part of the aforementioned Halfway to Halloween festivities, a sneak peek at one of the songs in the special episode was also unveiled, and you can check that out below.

Created and executive produced by Bill Motz and Bob Roth (LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures), along with executive producer Steve Loter (Kim Possible), the series follows tween optimist Molly, who lives to make the world a better place, and grumpy ghost Scratch, whose job is to spread misery.