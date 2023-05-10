Photos: Costumes from “Peter Pan & Wendy” On Display at Walt Disney World

Guests visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios can visit some contemporary artifacts from the production of Peter Pan & Wendy, now streaming on Disney+.

The walk-through attraction is known for an ever-changing gallery focusing on the life and times of Walt Disney himself, but features a portion near the latter of the exhibit focused on current and future projects, in this case, Peter Pan & Wendy.

Notably, the film shown at the end of the attraction is not a screening of a special preview of Peter Pan & Wendy as has been the case with more recent films showcased at the attraction. Instead, the film reverts back to the opening of the attraction back in 2001, showing the original short biographical film, One Man’s Dream, about Walt Disney.

introduces Wendy Darling, a young girl afraid to leave her childhood home behind, who meets Peter Pan, a boy who refuses to grow up. Alongside her brothers and a tiny fairy, Tinker Bell, she travels with Peter to the magical world of Never Land. There, she encounters an evil pirate captain, Captain Hook, and embarks on a thrilling and dangerous adventure that will change her life forever. The film stars Jude Law (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore), Alexander Molony (The Reluctant Landlord), Ever Anderson (Resident Evil: The Final Chapter), Yara Shahidi (Grown-ish), Alyssa Wapanatâhk, Joshua Pickering (A Discovery of Witches), Jacobi Jupe, Molly Parker (House of Cards), Alan Tudyk (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), and Jim Gaffigan (The Jim Gaffigan Show).

You can see the costumes now on display at Walt Disney Presents in Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World, and you can catch Peter Pan & Wendy, streaming now on Disney+.

