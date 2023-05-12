Mantis Actress Pom Klementieff Meets Mantis at Disney California Adventure

by |
Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Disneyland has shared a fun video in which Mantis actress Pom Klementieff got to meet with Mantis at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure.

What’s Happening:

  • In this short new video, the Guardians of the Galaxy star shared her favorite things about working on the franchise, as well as her excitement in meeting Mantis at Avengers Campus.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning