Mantis Actress Pom Klementieff Meets Mantis at Disney California Adventure

Disneyland has shared a fun video in which Mantis actress Pom Klementieff got to meet with Mantis at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure.
What’s Happening:
- In this short new video, the Guardians of the Galaxy star shared her favorite things about working on the franchise, as well as her excitement in meeting Mantis at Avengers Campus.
- All guests visiting Disney California Adventure can see Mantis, who has taken Gamora’s place in the Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Dance Off.
- Check out some of the other ways Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 fun is coming to Disney Parks around the world.
- And be sure to check out Benji’s review of the latest Marvel film and finale to the Guardians trilogy, as well as Mack’s explanation of the two post-credits scenes in the movie.
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is in theaters now!
