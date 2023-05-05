Photos and Video: Mantis Makes Her Debut in Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now in theaters and to celebrate, Mantis has made her Disney Parks debut at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure.

Mantis has taken Gamora’s place in the Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Dance Off in Avengers Campus.

Together with her brother Star-Lord, Mantis takes part in a dance off with guests in front of Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!

Mantis brings not only some wild dance moves to the show, but also the lovable and hilarious naivete she showcases in the Guardians of the Galaxy films.

films. Unfortunately, Mantis doesn’t hang out for pictures after the show (though Gamora does come out for a photo op

Check out the full show with Mantis in our video below:

