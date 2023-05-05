Photos and Video: Mantis Makes Her Debut in Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now in theaters and to celebrate, Mantis has made her Disney Parks debut at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure.
- Mantis has taken Gamora’s place in the Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Dance Off in Avengers Campus.
- Together with her brother Star-Lord, Mantis takes part in a dance off with guests in front of Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!
- Mantis brings not only some wild dance moves to the show, but also the lovable and hilarious naivete she showcases in the Guardians of the Galaxy films.
- Unfortunately, Mantis doesn’t hang out for pictures after the show (though Gamora does come out for a photo op immediately after) but we managed to get quite few good shots of her in the show itself.
- Check out the full show with Mantis in our video below:
- Check out some of the other ways Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 fun is coming to Disney Parks around the world.
- And be sure to check out Benji’s review of the latest Marvel film and finale to the Guardians trilogy, as well as Mack’s explanation of the two post-credits scenes in the movie.
