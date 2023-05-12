Bill Authorizing State Takeover of Walt Disney World Ride Inspections Not Taken Up by Florida Legislature Before Session End

Although the bill sees the state take over inspections of the Walt Disney World Monorail has been signed into law, don’t expect to see a similar bill for other theme park attractions anytime soon, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

What’s Happening:

Despite Governor Ron DeSantis saying it would happen, state lawmakers have not considered a bill for the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to assume responsibility for Walt Disney World’s ride inspections.

The proposed bill was not considered in the session that concluded on May 5th.

Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson appeared to previously support the idea, but a spokesman for his office said this week that was not the case.

Brian Avery, an independent ride safety consultant, said Disney’s lawsuit against the governor and state filed the following week alleging political retaliation was a likely cause. “I’m certain that the legal wrangling that is going on has possibly put some things in a full stop, or maybe a pause until they can regroup and maybe pick this up at a later date,” Avery said.

It’s also important to note that these inspections target only Walt Disney World, and not other major theme parks, such as Universal Orlando

State law currently allows Florida’s theme parks with more than 1,000 full-time employees and their own inspectors to self-inspect their rides as long as they file an annual affidavit with the state asserting the attractions are in compliance with regulations.

The major attractions regularly report ride-related guest injuries under a voluntary memorandum of understanding with the agriculture agency.

As mentioned, the state will have the power to inspect fixed guideway transportation systems in two Florida counties, namely the Walt Disney World Monorail. The bill was signed into law by DeSantis this Thursday.