Florida Senate Approves Bill to Oversee Walt Disney World Monorail Safety Insepctions

“Please stand clear of the doors.” The Florida Senate has backed a bill to amend the state’s Department of Transportation that would give them oversight of “privately owned fixed-guideway transportation systems,” meaning the Walt Disney World Monorail System.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney World’s “Highway in the Sky” Monorail System

Currently, Disney and other Florida theme parks with more than 1,000 employees and full-time inspectors on staff are responsible for conducting their own safety inspections of theme park transportation.

Today, Florida’s Senate Fiscal Policy Committee made amendments to a transportation bill (SB 1250) that would give the state’s Department of Transportation oversight of Disney’s Monorail.

The specific verbiage in the bill gives the DOT supervision of “any governmentally or privately owned fixed-guideway transportation systems operating in this state which are located within an independent special district created by a local act which have boundaries within two contiguous counties.”

Orlando Senator Linda Stewart (D) has publicly called the move “retaliatory,” part of Governor Ron DeSantis’ ongoing feud with The Walt Disney Company.

Two Republican senators, Erin Grall of Vero Beach (which has a Disney Vacation Club Resort) and Joe Gruters of Sarasota, were the only members of the state’s Republican-controlled Senate Fiscal Policy Committee to deflect from their party and join Democrats in opposition to the bill. The vote was 26-14.

The bill would require compliance reports and audits every three years in addition to annual onsite evaluations.

Florida Republican-controlled House of Representatives passed a version of this bill last week, but the Senate made changes, so the measure now needs to go back to the House for a final vote.

The bill is sponsored by Senate Transportation Chairman Nick DiCeglie (R)

The Department of Transportation currently oversees safety inspections of the tram at Orlando International Airport (MCO).