Florida Senate Approves Bill to Oversee Walt Disney World Monorail Safety Insepctions

“Please stand clear of the doors.” The Florida Senate has backed a bill to amend the state’s Department of Transportation that would give them oversight of “privately owned fixed-guideway transportation systems,” meaning the Walt Disney World Monorail System.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney World’s “Highway in the Sky” Monorail System could be subject to future inspections by Florida’s Department of Transportation.
- Currently, Disney and other Florida theme parks with more than 1,000 employees and full-time inspectors on staff are responsible for conducting their own safety inspections of theme park transportation.
- Today, Florida’s Senate Fiscal Policy Committee made amendments to a transportation bill (SB 1250) that would give the state’s Department of Transportation oversight of Disney’s Monorail.
- The specific verbiage in the bill gives the DOT supervision of “any governmentally or privately owned fixed-guideway transportation systems operating in this state which are located within an independent special district created by a local act which have boundaries within two contiguous counties.”
- Orlando Senator Linda Stewart (D) has publicly called the move “retaliatory,” part of Governor Ron DeSantis’ ongoing feud with The Walt Disney Company.
- Two Republican senators, Erin Grall of Vero Beach (which has a Disney Vacation Club Resort) and Joe Gruters of Sarasota, were the only members of the state’s Republican-controlled Senate Fiscal Policy Committee to deflect from their party and join Democrats in opposition to the bill. The vote was 26-14.
- The bill would require compliance reports and audits every three years in addition to annual onsite evaluations.
- Florida Republican-controlled House of Representatives passed a version of this bill last week, but the Senate made changes, so the measure now needs to go back to the House for a final vote.
- The bill is sponsored by Senate Transportation Chairman Nick DiCeglie (R), who is quoted as saying, “I personally, obviously, don’t think it is unreasonable for a monorail system that carries 150,000 people a day to have the state and their experts oversee in, what I think, is a very reasonable process that they have.”
- The Department of Transportation currently oversees safety inspections of the tram at Orlando International Airport (MCO).
