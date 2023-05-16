ABC Orders “High Potential” Drama Series Starring Kaitlin Olson

According to Variety, ABC has ordered a brand new drama series, High Potential, starring Kaitlin Olson.
What’s Happening:
- In an announcement made ahead of Disney’s upfront presentation today, ABC has ordered High Potential, a new drama series starring Kaitlin Olson.
- High Potential follows a single mom with an exceptional mind (Olson), whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective (Daniel Sunjata).
- Along with Olson and Sunjata, the cast includes Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev “Oz” Osman, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot, and Judy Reyes as Selena.
- This series order is the first order to come from ABC’s crop of pilots this season. Reportedly, five other pilots remain in contention at this time.
- Drew Goddard wrote the pilot and serves as executive producer via Goddard Textiles, with Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles also executive producing, while Rob Thomas serves as showrunner.
- The project was originally ordered to pilot at ABC in September 2022, with Olson boarding the show in February.
- It is based on the French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI).
- High Potential is now the second drama series to join ABC’s lineup for the 2023-2024 season, joining 9-1-1 which will move to ABC from Fox for its seventh season.