ABC Sets Fall Lineup Featuring Return of “The Wonderful World of Disney,” No Scripted Shows

ABC will rely on its variety of unscripted competition shows this fall as the network moves forward with uncertainty surrounding the writers strike.

That will including popular competition series series like Dancing with the Stars , Bachelor in Paradise and Shark Tank as well as game shows like Celebrity Jeopardy, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and Press Your Luck .

The lineup will also include the return ot The Wonderful World of Disney , which will bring beloved Disney films to the network on Sunday nights.

The full ABC fall schedule can be seen below: