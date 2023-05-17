She-Hulk Flexes Her Muscles in Variant Cover for Upcoming Milestone 175th Issue

Everyone’s favorite fourth-wall breaking attorney is headed for a milestone in Marvel Comics and Marvel shared a look at a variant cover for the upcoming 175th issue of “She-Hulk.”

Rainbow Rowell and Andrés Genolet’s smashing run of “She-Hulk” has been packed with mystery, suspense, and pulse-pounding action as Jennifer Walters balances her hotshot legal career with high-stakes super hero adventure!

With her milestone 175th issue her belt, She-Hulk charges into a thrilling future in next month’s “She-Hulk #14″ where she’ll put on her detective hat to unravel the mystery of her new nemesis: Scoundrel!

One of the most talked about Marvel characters of the last year, fans can celebrate this new golden age of “She-Hulk” with a gorgeous new variant cover by artist Derrick Chew.

Flexing her emerald green muscles, She-Hulk breaks a sweat in this stunning pinup that will grace issue #14. Also available as a virgin variant cover, this stunning piece is just the latest variant cover by this rising superstar talent.

Check out the cover now and be there for She-Hulk’s next startling showdown with Scoundrel when “She-Hulk #14″ hits stands on June 28.

