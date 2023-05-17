The Maker Puts a Sinister Plan Into Action in Exciting Trailer for Marvel’s “Ultimate Invasion #1”

Two of the most acclaimed talents in the industry, writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Bryan Hitch, will unveil a new vision of the Marvel Universe next month in "Ultimate Invasion.” Marvel shared an exciting trailer for the upcoming comic event.
- A four-part limited series, "Ultimate Invasion” will spark the beginning of a new age of Marvel Comics in the same vein as the groundbreaking Ultimate Comics line that defined the 2000s.
- The thrilling saga will see the Illuminati reunite to prevent the Maker, one of the few survivors of the fallen Ultimate Universe, from remaking his home universe.
- Fans can see that explosive confrontation for the first time in the new "Ultimate Invasion #1″ trailer.
- The trailer shows a twisted glimpse at the aftermath of the Illuminati’s dramatic failure—a bold new world unlike anything that’s come before.
What they’re saying:
- Writer Jonathan Hickman: “[Revisiting the idea of Ultimate Comics] couldn’t be replicating or revisiting what Bryan did in the original Ultimates — creating a streamlined, modernized version that would eventually become the spine of the MCU. And it certainly couldn’t be what I did, which was a final chapter of a pre-existing universe. We also thought the very idea of Ultimate Comics needed to be inverted from what the original universe was — we wanted this to be something that could really only exist in the comic space: a new way of thinking about, and enjoying, a new version of the Marvel Universe. I’m pretty happy to say that it feels like we’ve accomplished those things and we’re very excited for everyone to get to read it.”