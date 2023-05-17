The Maker Puts a Sinister Plan Into Action in Exciting Trailer for Marvel’s “Ultimate Invasion #1”

A four-part limited series, "Ultimate Invasion” will spark the beginning of a new age of Marvel Comics in the same vein as the groundbreaking Ultimate Comics line that defined the 2000s.

The thrilling saga will see the Illuminati reunite to prevent the Maker, one of the few survivors of the fallen Ultimate Universe, from remaking his home universe.

Fans can see that explosive confrontation for the first time in the new "Ultimate Invasion #1″ trailer .