A New planDisney Guide Gives Tips for Those Traveling to the Walt Disney World Resort With Little Ones

If you are planning on visiting Walt Disney World with little ones, planDisney has some tips that will help you out.

What's Happening:

If you are planning on visiting the Walt Disney World Resort with little ones, knowing what to do can be a little overwhelming.

On the latest planDisney along with Disney Parks Blog

These two moms share how any age is the perfect age, but just how magical it is to see Walt Disney World through the eyes of a preschooler.

Magic Kingdom:

EPCOT:

A popular attraction for preschoolers and adults alike is Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure

Another kid-approved activity happens at Kidcot Fun Stops. Kids can collect activity cards around each country in World Showcase and take home mementos including facts and activities spotlighting the traditions of each country.

Don't forget to stop by The Seas with Nemo & Friends Turtle Talk with Crush Frozen Ever After

Disney's Hollywood Studios:

Disney's Animal Kingdom:

Kids of all ages can enjoy seeing the animals on Kilimanjaro Safaris

Then head over to Pandora – The World of Avatar for Na’vi River Journey.

Plus, you can't forget other great options, including TriceraTop Spin Festival of the Lion King

You can check out the full planDisney video below.