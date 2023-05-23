A New planDisney Guide Gives Tips for Those Traveling to the Walt Disney World Resort With Little Ones

If you are planning on visiting Walt Disney World with little ones, planDisney has some tips that will help you out.
What's Happening:
- If you are planning on visiting the Walt Disney World Resort with little ones, knowing what to do can be a little overwhelming.
- On the latest planDisney along with Disney Parks Blog, panelists LeAndra and Leslie give more tips on making the most out of your next family vacation with preschoolers.
- These two moms share how any age is the perfect age, but just how magical it is to see Walt Disney World through the eyes of a preschooler.
- They advised that their favorite areas for little ones are Storybook Circus in Fantasyland.
- This is where Dumbo the Flying Elephant is found, and there is a great play area before the attraction.
- Magic Kingdom is the park with the most attractions with no height requirement.
- This means Pirates of the Caribbean, The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh, and "it’s a small world” are all preschooler-approved.
- A popular attraction for preschoolers and adults alike is Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure.
- Another kid-approved activity happens at Kidcot Fun Stops. Kids can collect activity cards around each country in World Showcase and take home mementos including facts and activities spotlighting the traditions of each country.
- Don't forget to stop by The Seas with Nemo & Friends, Turtle Talk with Crush, and Frozen Ever After.
- Although there are many thrill rides at this park, there are still plenty of great attractions for little ones, including ones in Toy Story Land.
- The entire family can compete in Toy Story Mania and when your little ones are ready for their first coaster, Slinky Dog Dash is a great one.
- You can also sit back and relax during For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration.
- Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Disney Junior Play and Dance, and Beauty and the Beast Live on Stage are all great options as well.
Disney's Animal Kingdom:
- Kids of all ages can enjoy seeing the animals on Kilimanjaro Safaris.
- Then head over to Pandora – The World of Avatar for Na’vi River Journey.
- Plus, you can't forget other great options, including TriceraTop Spin, The Festival of the Lion King, Rafiki’s Planet Watch, and Wilderness Explorers.
- You can check out the full planDisney video below.
