Guests on Select Disney Wish Sailings Can Now Purchase DisneyBand+

Guests sailing aboard the Disney Wish can now purchase their own DisneyBand+ as the wearable technology begins its roll-out to the Disney Cruise Line fleet.
What’s Happening:
- Guests sailing onboard the Disney Wish beginning June 12th and beyond, who are within 45-11 days of their sail date, are now invited to purchase a DisneyBand+.
- With DisneyBand+, guests will experience the newest technology at sea, and see all the ways in which DisneyBand+ can create magic on their sailing. From boarding the ship on embarkation day and accessing their stateroom, to charging specialty food and merchandise to the payment card on a stateroom folio and more, DisneyBand+ adds convenience, fun and more magic to a Disney cruise.
- DisneyBand+ is waterproof, so guests can continue to wear it while cooling off at the pool, snorkeling at Castaway Cay or taking a thrilling plunge on AquaMouse.
- Children ages 3 and up can also use their bands in lieu of the Oceaneer Club Band to access kids’ clubs including Disney’s Oceaneer Club while onboard and Scuttle’s Cove at Castaway Cay.
- Guests with a Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort MagicBand+ may also use it as a DisneyBand+ when sailing with Disney Cruise Line, starting with the Disney Wish preview.
- Three Disney Cruise Line-exclusive designs will be available to choose from.
- Check out our previous post for more information on DisneyBand+.
