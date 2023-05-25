Guests on Select Disney Wish Sailings Can Now Purchase DisneyBand+

Guests sailing aboard the Disney Wish can now purchase their own DisneyBand+ as the wearable technology begins its roll-out to the Disney Cruise Line fleet.

What’s Happening:

Guests sailing onboard the Disney Wish beginning June 12th and beyond, who are within 45-11 days of their sail date, are now invited to purchase a DisneyBand+.

With DisneyBand+, guests will experience the newest technology at sea, and see all the ways in which DisneyBand+ can create magic on their sailing. From boarding the ship on embarkation day and accessing their stateroom, to charging specialty food and merchandise to the payment card on a stateroom folio and more, DisneyBand+ adds convenience, fun and more magic to a Disney cruise.

DisneyBand+ is waterproof, so guests can continue to wear it while cooling off at the pool, snorkeling at Castaway Cay or taking a thrilling plunge on AquaMouse.

Children ages 3 and up can also use their bands in lieu of the Oceaneer Club Band to access kids’ clubs including Disney’s Oceaneer Club while onboard and Scuttle’s Cove at Castaway Cay.

Three Disney Cruise Line-exclusive designs will be available to choose from.

