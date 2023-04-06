MagicBand+ Coming to Disney Cruise Line as DisneyBand+

Disney Cruise Line has announced that the popular MagicBand+ technology, under the name DisneyBand+, will debut this summer, beginning with previews on the Disney Wish.

What’s Happening:

With DisneyBand+, you’ll be able to unlock the hands-free conveniences of wearable technology on the high seas for the first time on a Disney cruise.

As at Walt Disney World

DisneyBand+ is waterproof, so guests can continue to wear it while cooling off at the pool, snorkeling at Castaway Cay or taking a thrilling plunge on AquaMouse.

Children ages 3 and up can also use their bands in lieu of the Oceaneer Club Band to access kids’ clubs including Disney’s Oceaneer Club while onboard and Scuttle’s Cove at Castaway Cay.

With one simple tap, you can easily link your photos to your stateroom making it easy to view and purchase photos during your cruise.

Wearing your DisneyBand+ will allow you to discover enchanting surprises throughout your cruise, so keep your eyes peeled for extra moments of magic, such as interactions with fireworks at sea!

Three Disney Cruise Line-exclusive designs will be available to choose from.

Essentially, DisneyBand+ and MagicBand+ are the same thing, so you can use your Disneyland or Walt Disney World MagicBand+ aboard the Disney Cruise Line, and vice versa.

Guests will be able to preview DisneyBand+ on select Disney Wish sailings before it officially debuts later this summer.