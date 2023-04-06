MagicBand+ Coming to Disney Cruise Line as DisneyBand+

Disney Cruise Line has announced that the popular MagicBand+ technology, under the name DisneyBand+, will debut this summer, beginning with previews on the Disney Wish.
What’s Happening:
- With DisneyBand+, you’ll be able to unlock the hands-free conveniences of wearable technology on the high seas for the first time on a Disney cruise.
- As at Walt Disney World, guests will be able to unlock their stateroom door and charge food or souvenirs to their payment card on file with the tap of a wrist.
- DisneyBand+ is waterproof, so guests can continue to wear it while cooling off at the pool, snorkeling at Castaway Cay or taking a thrilling plunge on AquaMouse.
- Children ages 3 and up can also use their bands in lieu of the Oceaneer Club Band to access kids’ clubs including Disney’s Oceaneer Club while onboard and Scuttle’s Cove at Castaway Cay.
- With one simple tap, you can easily link your photos to your stateroom making it easy to view and purchase photos during your cruise.
- Wearing your DisneyBand+ will allow you to discover enchanting surprises throughout your cruise, so keep your eyes peeled for extra moments of magic, such as interactions with fireworks at sea!
- Three Disney Cruise Line-exclusive designs will be available to choose from.
- Essentially, DisneyBand+ and MagicBand+ are the same thing, so you can use your Disneyland or Walt Disney World MagicBand+ aboard the Disney Cruise Line, and vice versa.
- Guests will be able to preview DisneyBand+ on select Disney Wish sailings before it officially debuts later this summer.
