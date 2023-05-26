Production on Marvel’s “Thunderbolts” Paused Due to Ongoing Writers Strike

Filming on Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts has been delayed due to the ongoing writers strike, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

Marvel’s Thunderbolts was set to begin shooting three weeks from now in Atlanta, but production has been paused due to the WGA writers strike.

This isn’t the only Marvel project to be affected, as pre-production on the new Blade movie was suspended Disney+ Wonder Man .

. As with Thunderbolts, the plan is to resume production on Wonder Man once strike is over.

About Thunderbolts: