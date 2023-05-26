Production on Marvel’s “Thunderbolts” Paused Due to Ongoing Writers Strike

Filming on Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts has been delayed due to the ongoing writers strike, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel’s Thunderbolts was set to begin shooting three weeks from now in Atlanta, but production has been paused due to the WGA writers strike.
- Currently, the plan is to resume production once the strike has ended.
- This isn’t the only Marvel project to be affected, as pre-production on the new Blade movie was suspended, as well as shooting of the Disney+ series Wonder Man.
- As with Thunderbolts, the plan is to resume production on Wonder Man once strike is over.
About Thunderbolts:
- Not much is known about the plot of the film, but in the comics, it revolves around a group of villains who are sent on missions commissioned by the government.
- Lee Sung Jin, creator and showrunner of Netflix’s Beef, recently took over writing duties for the film.
- Steven Yeun and Ayo Edibiri have joined the cast in secret roles, a cast that also includes:
- Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova
- Sebastian Stan as the Winter Soldier
- David Harbour as Red Guardian
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine
- Harrison Ford as “Thunderbolt” Ross
- Wyatt Russell as US Agent
- Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost
- Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster
- Marvel’s Thunderbolts is currently slated to open in theaters on July 26th, 2024.