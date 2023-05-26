Production on Marvel’s “Thunderbolts” Paused Due to Ongoing Writers Strike

Filming on Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts has been delayed due to the ongoing writers strike, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

  • Marvel’s Thunderbolts was set to begin shooting three weeks from now in Atlanta, but production has been paused due to the WGA writers strike.
  • Currently, the plan is to resume production once the strike has ended.
  • This isn’t the only Marvel project to be affected, as pre-production on the new Blade movie was suspended, as well as shooting of the Disney+ series Wonder Man.
  • As with Thunderbolts, the plan is to resume production on Wonder Man once strike is over.

About Thunderbolts:

  • Not much is known about the plot of the film, but in the comics, it revolves around a group of villains who are sent on missions commissioned by the government.
  • Lee Sung Jin, creator and showrunner of Netflix’s Beef, recently took over writing duties for the film.
  • Steven Yeun and Ayo Edibiri have joined the cast in secret roles, a cast that also includes:
    • Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova
    • Sebastian Stan as the Winter Soldier
    • David Harbour as Red Guardian
    • Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine
    • Harrison Ford as “Thunderbolt” Ross
    • Wyatt Russell as US Agent
    • Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost
    • Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster
  • Marvel’s Thunderbolts is currently slated to open in theaters on July 26th, 2024.