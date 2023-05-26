Vasquez Stars In A New “Theme Song Takeover” This Weekend

It’s the moment some fans of Big City Greens have been waiting for – a Theme Song Takeover featuring the one and only Vasquez is set to debut tomorrow, May 27th!

What’s Happening:

Another edition of the popular short-form series, Theme Song Takeover is on the way, and this time we are going to be treated to a new rendition of the Big City Greens theme, this time performed by the one and only Vasquez!

is on the way, and this time we are going to be treated to a new rendition of the theme, this time performed by the one and only Vasquez! Vasquez, the fan-favorite character from Big City Greens voiced by the legendary Danny Trejo, will step up to the challenge of performing his version of the theme when the new Theme Song Takeover debuts tomorrow, May 27th, on Disney Channel

voiced by the legendary Danny Trejo, will step up to the challenge of performing his version of the theme when the new debuts tomorrow, May 27th, on Theme Song Takeover is the short-form interstitial series that puts a new spin on the theme songs of current Disney Channel favorites. Aside from Big City Greens and the characters in that show, other entries include the theme songs and characters from Amphibia , The Ghost And Molly McGee , and DuckTales to name a few, with some entries based on Kiff , Marvel ’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur , and Hailey’s On It! Expected in the future.

is the short-form interstitial series that puts a new spin on the theme songs of current Disney Channel favorites. Aside from and the characters in that show, other entries include the theme songs and characters from and to name a few, with some entries based on and Expected in the future. Big City Greens currently has the most theme song takeovers, with the new Vasquez-based song making the 5th in the series.

currently has the most theme song takeovers, with the new Vasquez-based song making the 5th in the series. Fans will recall that Vasquez is the bodyguard of Cricket’s best friend, Remy. Despite the occupation of protecting Remy, he is a welcome part of the family and loves and treats Remy as his own. That said, we’ve learned Vasquez has quite the past, and his allegiance in The Order of The Fang has been brought up on several occasions thus far in the series. Which direction will the Theme Song Takeover take?

take? Big City Greens wrapped up its third season earlier this year, when we saw the Greens decide to split their time between Big City and their re-purchased farm in Smalton. Ahead of the third season premiere last year, it was announced that not only would there be a fourth season of the hit series, but that a movie musical is set for Disney Channel and Disney+

wrapped up its third season earlier this year, when we saw the Greens decide to split their time between Big City and their re-purchased farm in Smalton. Ahead of the third season premiere last year, it was announced that not only would there be a fourth season of the hit series, but that a movie musical is set for Disney Channel and The same humor of the series are also found in two short-form interstitial series, Broken Karaoke and Random Rings, each of which also feature Big City Greens characters.

and each of which also feature characters. The latest entry of Theme Song Takeover, this time featuring Vasquez, is set to debut tomorrow, May 27th. You can catch up with Big City Greens now on Disney+.