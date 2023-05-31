“Indiana Jones” Merchandise at shopDisney Now Available as Part of Disney+ Early Access

As fans get ready for one last adventure with Indiana Jones, U.S.-Based Disney+ subscribers can enjoy early access to new merchandise arrivals on shopDisney.

What’s Happening:

As previously announced Indiana Jones shopDisney

This launch is in celebration of the iconic Indiana Jones films being available to stream prior to the release of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny .

films being available to stream prior to the release of . Starting May 31, 2023 through June 8, 2023, U.S.-based Disney+ subscribers will have the ability to purchase select Indiana Jones franchise product prior to sales to the general public on June 9, 2023.

franchise product prior to sales to the general public on June 9, 2023. Indiana Jones early access merchandise is available now on shopDisney and prices range from $12.99-$72.00.

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Indiana Jones Stainless Steel Tumbler

Indiana Jones Messenger Bag

Indiana Jones Faux Button Shirt T-Shirt for Kids

Indiana Jones Tie-Dye T-Shirt for Adults

Indiana Jones Talking Action Figure

Indiana Jones Costume Accessory Set for Kids

Indiana Jones Pop! Vinyl Bobble-Head by Funko

Indiana Jones Temple Escape Action Figure by Hasbro

Indiana Jones Headpiece of the Staff of RA Pin – Raiders of the Lost Ark – Limited Release

Indiana Jones "It's the Mileage" Button Down Shirt for Men by RSVLTS

Indiana Jones "Dr. Jones" Button Down Shirt for Men by RSVLTS

Indiana Jones "The Indy Tiki" Button Down Shirt for Men by RSVLTS

Indiana Jones Ear Headband for Adults

How to Shop:

During the window of eligibility, U.S. Disney+ subscribers can participate by visiting shopDisney.com/IndianaJones Indiana Jones content on Disney+ to scan a QR code or click on a link which will take users directly to the merchandise page on shopDisney.

content on Disney+ to or click on a link which will take users directly to the merchandise page on shopDisney. The Shop tab will only be available to primary profiles within the Disney+ household that have been verified as 18 years of age and older.

that have been verified as 18 years of age and older. U.S. Disney+ subscribers will receive early access to purchase select merchandise on shopDisney.com/IndianaJones

Make it a Movie Night:

Also starting today fans will be able to stream all of the Indiana Jones movies —Raiders of the Lost Ark, Temple of Doom, Last Crusade, Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, and the television series The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones—on Disney+ before Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, opens exclusively in theaters June 30.