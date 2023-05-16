“Indiana Jones” Film Series and “Young Indiana Jones” TV Series To Arrive on Disney+ Later This Month

As we get closer to the highly-anticipated debut of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Disney+ has announced that all the titles of the Indiana Jones franchise will soon arrive on the streaming platform.

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy announced today at The Walt Disney Company’s Upfronts Presentation that the iconic Indiana Jones movies and series will be available to stream on Disney+ starting May 31. Fans can stream Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, and the television series The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones before the final installment of the beloved franchise, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny , opens exclusively in theaters June 30.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom After fleeing a nightclub shooting and being dropped out of an abandoned plane, Professor Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford), singer Willie Scott (Kate Capshaw) and 12-year-old Short Round (Ke Huy Quan) find themselves in a starving Indian village who blame their plight on the loss of three mystical stones that have always brought the village prosperity. Jones vows to return the stolen rocks — which brings him and his unlikely cohorts face-to-face with a deadly cult.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade There’s nothing more exciting than trying to keep up with the Joneses in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. Indy’s Nazi enemies are back and have kidnapped his father, Professor Henry Jones, Sr. (Sean Connery), in their effort to locate the sacred Holy Grail. Following a trail from America to Venice to the deserts of the Middle East, it’s up to Indy (Harrison Ford) to save his father, save the Grail and save the day in this non-stop, action-packed adventure the whole family will treasure.

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull Famed archaeologist/adventurer Dr. Henry Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) is called back into action when he becomes entangled in a Soviet plot to uncover the secret behind mysterious artifacts known as the Crystal Skulls.

The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones At the dawn of the 20th century, Indiana Jones (Sean Patrick Flanery) discovered the world. From globetrotting family expeditions as a 9-year-old to the battlefields of World War I as a teenager, Indy’s experiences shaped the heroic, whip-cracking archaeologist he would become. At every turn, Indy encounters history in the making, meeting true-life activists, soldiers, writers, artists, and thinkers who helped influence the world we live in today.



In celebration of the Indiana Jones movies and series launching on the service, Disney+ subscribers in the U.S. will receive special access to must-have Indiana Jones merchandise on shopDisney from May 31, 2023 – June 8, 2023. For a limited time, Disney+ subscribers in the US can purchase highly-anticipated items from the franchise before the general public.

During this special window, eligible subscribers can visit www.shopdisney.com/IndianaJones

Special access will grant Disney+ subscribers early access to products including an Indiana Jones Ear Headband, RSVLTS Apparel, Pin, Funko Pop and more!