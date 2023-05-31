The Disney Dining Plan Prices Announced for Walt Disney World

Many guests who will be traveling to the Walt Disney World Resort are excited for the return of the Disney Dining Plan in 2024. If you're wondering how much this will cost, the question has now been answered.

What's Happening:

The Disney Dining Plan will be back in 2024, and bookings are open for trips after January 9.

There has been one question many have had, and that is how much this addition will cost.

Prices have increased since 2020, which was expected.

The Quick Service Dining Plan will cost $57.01 per adult per day and $23.83 per child (ages 3 to 9) per day.

The standard Disney Dining Plan will cost $94.28 per adult per day and $29.69 per child (ages 3 to 9) per day.

See the full list of restaurants included here

To find out more details about the Disney Dining Plan click here