StarWars.com Galactic Gift Guide for Father’s Day

Father’s Day is around the corner and StarWars.com has gathered a wealth of merchandise from around the galaxy to help wish the Star Wars Dads in your life a Happy Father’s Day.

Are you ready to celebrate Dad this Father’s Day (June 18th)? If Dad’s idea of a good time is visiting Endor, sending messages in Aurebesh, or harnessing the power of the Force (for good or evil!) then he might be a Star Wars Dad!

has combed over the galaxy to find some of the best gifts that will honor the Vader to your Luke or perhaps the Din Djarin to your Grogu… Below you’ll find awesome ideas that include clothes, gear, and much more that are perfect for Father’s Day.

Han Solo – Carbonite Sunglasses by DIFF

Unfreeze Dad’s stylish side. These angular glasses incorporate colors and shapes from Han Solo’s carbonite block, making for a cool, unique look.

More from Diff: Jabba's Palace Sunglasses; Luke Skywalker Sunglasses

Darth Vader Watch by Fossil

This most impressive limited-edition watch features a Japanese automatic movement, as well as a red lightsaber minute hand, dimensional dial, and H-link bracelet inspired by Darth Vader’s distinctive armor.

More from Fossil: Boba Fett Watch; TIE Fighter Stainless Steel Watch; C-3PO Automatic Stainless Steel Watch

Boba Fett Boxing Gloves by Hayabusa

Based on Hayabusa’s T3 Boxing Gloves, this special release features a deco in the style of Boba Fett’s memorable — and menacing — armor. Just remind him when he trains or steps in the ring: No disintegrations!

More from Hayabusa: Sith Boxing Gloves; Trooper Boxing Gloves

Darth Vader Apron by Hedley & Bennett

Dad will feel the power of the dark side when cooking and grilling in this pro-grade apron (that's lifetime guaranteed!).

More from Hedley & Bennett: Galaxy Apron and Towel Bundle

Jedi Master Snapback Cap by Heroes & Villains

Jedi Dads can show their allegiance to the light side with this sharp-looking cap.

LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet by the LEGO Group

For the dad who likes to build, this LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader helmet building set makes for a fun experience you can work on together, as well as a handsome display piece.

Read More: LEGO "Star Wars" Helmets of Darth Vader, Scout Trooper, and Imperial Probe Droid

More from LEGO: The Mandalorian Helmet 75328; The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter

The Mandalorian Beskar Pop-Up Card by Lovepop

Wish your Dadalorian a Happy Father’s Day with this beautiful pop-up card.

More from Lovepop: Star Wars Darth Vader Best Dad Giant Pop-Up Gift – Lovepop

Ewok Warriors Button-Down by RSVLTS

When it’s time to dress up AND celebrate our favorite space teddy bears, Dad will have just the shirt.

Read More: Hutts, Rancors, Ewoks and More Featured on Star Wars x RSVLTS "Return of the Jedi" Collection

I Am Your Father Mug by shopDisney

Darth Vader’s iconic line graces this mug that any Star Wars-loving dad will use proudly.

Read More: Celebrate Dad and Save! Take 30% Off Select Father's Day Gifts from shopDisney

Millennium Falcon Waffle Maker by Williams Sonoma

For the times when Dad is in the breakfast cockpit, he can now honor the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy.

