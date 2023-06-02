Hulu Shares First Look Images from Season 2 of “This Fool”

Hulu has shared some first look images from season two of This Fool, which premieres with all ten episodes on Friday, July 28th.

is an irreverent, cinematic half-hour comedy set in working class South Central Los Angeles. After Julio's job and love life blew up at the end of last season, this season, new roommates Julio and Luis embark on finding new careers and romances with the help of Minister Payne, Chef Percy and other former Huggers.

This Fool stars: Chris Estrada (“Julio”) Frankie Quinones (“Luis”) Laura Patalano (“Esperanza”) Michelle Ortiz (“Maggie”) Julia Vera (“Maria”) Michael Imperioli (“Minister Payne”)

stars: This Fool is written and executive produced by Chris Estrada, Pat Bishop, Jake Weisman and Matt Ingebretson. Jonathan Groff and Fred Armisen also serve as executive producers on the series.

is written and executive produced by Chris Estrada, Pat Bishop, Jake Weisman and Matt Ingebretson. Jonathan Groff and Fred Armisen also serve as executive producers on the series. The Hulu Original comedy series is produced by ABC

The critically-acclaimed comedy returns with all ten episodes on Friday, July 28th.

Check out Bill’s review This Fool.

