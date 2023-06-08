Disney Branded Television President Ayo Davis Comments on Success of “Marvel’s Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur” and “Hamster & Gretel”

Earlier this week during this year’s TV Kids Summer Festival, Disney Branded Television Chief Ayo Davis gave a keynote that not only shared linear television ratings don’t differ greatly from streaming, but also directly called out the success of Marvel’s Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur.

Ayo Davis, President, Disney Branded Television gave a keynote address Disney+

She specifically called out the hit series, Marvel’s Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur, sharing that there are as many viewers on one platform of the successful animated series as there are on the other.

Earlier today, Davis also appeared in The Hollywood Reporter's list of the most powerful people in kids' entertainment, where again the success of Marvel's Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur, as well as that of Hamster & Gretel from Phineas & Ferb creator Dan Povenmire, were also mentioned.

Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, based on Marvel's hit comic books, follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur. After Lunella accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City, the duo works together to protect the city's Lower East Side from danger.

Recently, Disney Television Animation announced Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. Molecule Man is one of the main villains in season two, making his debut in the premiere episode. He is a powerful being with the ability to manipulate nonliving organic matter. Often feeling like there was no place for him, he escaped to a whole new planet and used his powers to create an incredible world of natural wonder, soon making it a popular destination for alien

The music-filled Hamster & Gretel introduces Kevin and younger sister Gretel, who are about to be bestowed super powers by space aliens. But something goes awry, and it's Gretel and her pet hamster (named Hamster) who suddenly have new abilities. Now, protective older brother Kevin must figure out how to work with both Gretel and her pet Hamster to protect their city from mysterious dangers.

introduces Kevin and younger sister Gretel, who are about to be bestowed super powers by space aliens. But something goes awry, and it’s Gretel and her pet hamster (named Hamster) who suddenly have new abilities. Now, protective older brother Kevin must figure out how to work with both Gretel and her pet Hamster to protect their city from mysterious dangers. Both shows already are renewed for second seasons on Disney Channel