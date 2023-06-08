Hulu Gives 10-Episode Order to New Reality Series from Lisa Vanderpump

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hulu has given a 10-episode order to Vanderpump Villa, a new reality show from the empire of Lisa Vanderpump.

What’s Happening:

Vanderpump Villa has been given a 10-episode order, with a launch date yet to be announced.

has been given a 10-episode order, with a launch date yet to be announced. The reality series will follow a staff — hand-picked by the Bravo reality star and restaurateur — at her luxury French villa as they live and work together “to navigate every extravagant desire of their well-to-do guests.”

The former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and current star/executive producer of Vanderpump Rules will executive produce.

star and current star/executive producer of will executive produce. Vanderpump Villa expands Hulu’s unscripted offerings; the streamer recently ordered 20 more episodes of The Kardashians and a third season of The D’Amelio Show.

More Hulu News: