Hulu Gives 10-Episode Order to New Reality Series from Lisa Vanderpump

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hulu has given a 10-episode order to Vanderpump Villa, a new reality show from the empire of Lisa Vanderpump.
What’s Happening:
- Vanderpump Villa has been given a 10-episode order, with a launch date yet to be announced.
- The reality series will follow a staff — hand-picked by the Bravo reality star and restaurateur — at her luxury French villa as they live and work together “to navigate every extravagant desire of their well-to-do guests.”
- The former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and current star/executive producer of Vanderpump Rules will executive produce.
- Vanderpump Villa expands Hulu’s unscripted offerings; the streamer recently ordered 20 more episodes of The Kardashians and a third season of The D’Amelio Show.
