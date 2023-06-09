Sony Developing Kid-Centric Versions of “Wheel of Fortune” and “Shark Tank”

Sony is reportedly working on kid-centric versions of Wheel of Fortune and Shark Tank, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
What’s Happening:
- Sony Pictures Television — Kids (formerly known as Silvergate Media) is reportedly delving into its vast library of game shows and unscripted series, with early takes on kid-centric versions of Wheel of Fortune and Shark Tank now in development.
- The kid-centric version of Wheel of Fortune would likely incorporate some twists into the gameplay, including physical and comedic challenges to earn letters or buy vowels.
- This comes in addition to new updated animated versions of Bewitched and The Partridge Family.
- Shark Tank was recently renewed for a 15th season on ABC, with its 14th season wrapping up its run last month.
- The syndicated Wheel of Fortune has been airing on many ABC affiliates for 40 years now, and has currently been renewed through the 2027-28 season alongside its sister show, Jeopardy!
What They’re Saying:
- Joe D’Ambrosia, executive vp and general manager of SPT — Kids: “There’s such a vast history at Sony Pictures Television with properties that we could play around with and reinvent, introducing a whole new generation of kids to them. Our mission is straightforward and clear. We’d like to be known as a premier content creator for kids who build new global franchises for Sony, like the SPT scripted team has done with Cobra Kai, the game show division has accomplished with Jeopardy! and the international team with The Crown, but in the kids’ space.”