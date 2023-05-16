Multiple unscripted shows have been renewed at ABC, as the network leans into unscripted content amidst the ongoing writers strike.
What’s Happening:
- According to Variety, seven unscripted shows have been renewed at ABC:
- American Idol
- America’s Funniest Home Videos
- The Bachelor
- Bachelor in Paradise
- Celebrity Jeopardy!
- Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
- Shark Tank
- American Idol will return for its seventh season on ABC and 22nd season overall.
- The long-running America’s Funniest Home Videos will be back for its 34th season on ABC.
- The Bachelor has been renewed for Season 28, while its spin-off series, Bachelor in Paradise, has also been renewed for Season 9.
- Celebrity Jeopardy! and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune will be returning for their second and fourth seasons, respectively.
- Finally, ahead of the 14th season finale this Friday, Shark Tank will be back for Season 15.
- These unscripted renewals join the renewals of comedy series The Conners and Not Dead Yet.
- Additionally, three drama series – Big Sky, Alaska Daily and The Company You Keep – were canceled earlier this week by ABC.