“Big Sky,” “Alaska Daily” and “The Company you Keep” Canceled at ABC

ABC has made a few cuts as far as its drama offerings go. The network has canceled Big Sky, Alaska Daily and The Company You Keep, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Big Sky , Alaska Daily and The Company You Keep are ABC’s first cancellations of the season.

, and are ABC’s first cancellations of the season. Both Alaska Daily and The Company You Keep lasted only one season at the network.

and lasted only one season at the network. Alaska Daily starred Hilary Swank as a reporter trying to rebuild her career and had the biggest total audience among the three canceled shows at 5.3 million viewers over seven days.

starred Hilary Swank as a reporter trying to rebuild her career and had the biggest total audience among the three canceled shows at 5.3 million viewers over seven days. Unfortunately, the show also had the second smallest rating (0.41) among any ABC drama in the adults 18-49 demographic.

The Company You Keep starred Milo Ventimiglia as Charlie, a con man who is unknowingly on a collision course with an undercover CIA agent.

starred Milo Ventimiglia as Charlie, a con man who is unknowingly on a collision course with an undercover CIA agent. The series struggled in the slot after American Idol , earning just a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demo.

, earning just a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demo. Both series were produced by 20th Television.

Big Sky is the outlier in this cut, having run for three seasons.

is the outlier in this cut, having run for three seasons. The series was created by David E. Kelley based on the novels by C.J. Box.

The show’s third season, which is titled “Deadly Trials,” private detective Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury), undersheriff Jenny Hoyt (Winnick), and newly appointed sheriff Beau Arlen (Jensen Ackles) maintain order in Helena, Montana with their unparalleled investigative skills. But when a local backcountry trip led by charismatic outfitter Sunny Barnes (Reba McEntire) goes awry, the trio faces their most formidable mystery yet – in which no camper can be trusted and where danger lurks around every jagged rock and gnarled tree.

The third season saw a decline of about 15 percent in its seven-day Nielsen ratings and 17 percent in adults 18-49.

Big Sky is a co-production of 20th Television and A+E Studios.